Chandigarh: Four convicted of hacking man to death in Sector 40

Two years after a 27-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Sector 40, Chandigarh, a local court on Friday held four men guilty while acquitting one.

The convicts have been identified as Rajat Tiwari (23) of Kharar, Tilak (23) of Burail, Ritwik Bhardwaj, alias Billa (21), of Sector 55, and Harpreet Singh, alias Laddi (21), of Sector 43. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on November 15. Meanwhile, Chetan Singh (20) of Sector 34 was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Police had registered a case of murder on June 28, 2019, after Amit Katoch (27), a resident of Sunny Enclave, was hacked to death after being chased in full public view at the busy market in Sector 40.

Amit was into sale and purchase of cars while his father operated an ayurvedic clinic in Badheri. The family before shifting to Sunny Enclave in 2012 was staying in Sector 40.

Amit was visiting a sweets shop just before noon when he as attacked with sharp-edged weapons and glass bottles. Desperate to save himself, the victim had even tried to hide in a shop, but all in vain. He was rushed to the PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police later arrested five men for the crime. Police had said that accused Rajat was nursing a grudge against Amit since 2018 after they had an argument. The entire murder was captured in CCTV cameras, which helped nail the accused.