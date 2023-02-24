Chandigarh: Govt school principal in soup for casteist remarks against teacher

Police have booked the principal of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 18, for harassing and passing casteist remarks against a teacher. The complainant, Medhavi, an arts teacher, alleged that after the Republic Day event, a meeting was called and the principal insulted her before the staff and passed objectionable casteist remarks against her. (HT Photo/for representation only)

The principal, Raj Bala, has been booked under Section 3 (1) (r) (s) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Sector-19 police station in Chandigarh.

Section 3 of the Act reads: “Whoever, not being a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe (r) intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view; (s) abuses any member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe by caste name in any place within public view.”

If proven, the charge entails imprisonment for six months to five years, with fine.

The complainant, Medhavi, an arts teacher, told the police that the principal was set to unfurl the national flag during the Republic Day function organised in the school on January 26.

The unfurling was scheduled at 8.52 am and the principal reached the school only one minute prior. The principal was expecting that she will be received with a bouquet and escorted to the stage by NCC cadets. But when her expectations were not met, she got furious. During the function, the music system malfunctioned due to a technical fault, but it was rectified and the function went off smoothly, the complainant said.

However, during her speech, the principal remarked that the function was mismanaged and a flop. Medhavi alleged that after the event, a meeting was called and the principal insulted her before the staff. The next day, the principal against insulted her and passed objectionable casteist remarks against her.

The teacher approached the police, and she and her colleagues also held protests demanding action against the principal, following which a case was registered.