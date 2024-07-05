 Chandigarh: HCS officer Sanyam Garg repatriated to Haryana - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: HCS officer Sanyam Garg repatriated to Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2024 09:36 AM IST

An order regarding his repatriation was issued by Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma; a senior UT officer said the reason behind the repatriation was not immediately clear

In a sudden move, the UT administration on Thursday repatriated Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Sanyam Garg to his parent cadre.

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday repatriated Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Sanyam Garg to his parent cadre. (HT Photos)
The Chandigarh administration on Thursday repatriated Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Sanyam Garg to his parent cadre. (HT Photos)

Garg had joined the administration as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) on deputation in August 2022 and also held the charge of assistant estate officer (AEO). An order regarding his repatriation was issued by UT adviser Rajeev Verma.

A senior UT officer said the reason behind Garg’s repatriation was not immediately clear.

A DANICS-cadre officer Naveen has been appointed as the SDM (Central), along with assistant estate officer-1; director, Museum and Art Gallery; agriculture director and agriculture census commissioner.

Last year in August, the then secretary, State Agriculture Marketing Board, Rupesh Kumar, had sought an explanation from Garg, who was holding the charge of administrator of the market committee, regarding the prevailing unhygienic conditions at the Sector 26 vegetable market.

