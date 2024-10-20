Chandigarh-Hyderabad flight gets hoax bomb threat

Security was beefed up at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a hoax bomb threat message was received through social media for a Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight (6E108) on Saturday. As the flight, carrying around 200 passengers, reached the Mohali airport around 12.40 pm, it was halted at the runway. (HT Photo)

Panic gripped authorities after IndiGo officials received a tweet regarding a bomb in the flight, following which they immediately alerted the airport security.

As the flight, carrying around 200 passengers, reached the Mohali airport around 12.40 pm, it was halted at the runway.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) isolated the aircraft and passengers were safely disembarked. But what followed was a four-hour ordeal, as passengers had to wait inside the airport while they, along with their luggage, were frisked.

Eventually, security officials cleared the site after finding nothing suspicious.

“We had specific information, including the flight details. Thus, following safety protocols, we checked every passenger and their luggage, apart from inspecting the aircraft properly. We have increased security and are carrying out thorough checks at the airport. There is nothing to worry, as the threat message eventually turned out to be a hoax,” a security officer said.

Another officer said no flight was diverted or rescheduled due to the incident.

Senior Mohali police officers, including SSP Deepak Pareek, also reached the airport to ensure safety protocols, besides bomb squad and other rescue agencies. Ambulances and fire brigades were also stationed at the airport.

“We were not aware of any such threat while being in the flight. After landing at the airport, we were told about the bomb threat, following which security teams conducted rigorous frisking at the runway, besides checking our handbags and luggage. The passengers were taken care of flight crew while checking continued,” said a female passenger after coming out of the airport.

Another passenger Narender Singh said no passenger had any prior information that they would have to wait at the runway for four hours due to a security threat. “Our luggage was repeatedly checked, following which they allowed us to leave the runway,” he said.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes across the country. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

In a statement, IndiGo airlines said, “Flight 6E108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, received a security-related alert. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all customers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding.”