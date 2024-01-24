Chandigarh: IAF heritage centre’s Phase 2 awaits take-off

Work on Phase 2 expansion of the country’s first IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, is stalled for want of a decision on who will maintain it. The Chandigarh administration has expressed its inability to maintain the new wing as it requires technical expertise, but air force authorities have yet to respond. (HT Photo)

Christened “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”, Phase 2 will incorporate advanced technology-driven features and experiences, aimed at inspiring young individuals to join the air force. The air force had submitted the proposal for this wing in July 2023, stating that maintenance work for the artefacts will be carried out by the UT administration.

However, as per UT, the new wing will require technical expertise for maintenance, which they have asked IAF to arrange from their end.

But a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the matter has yet to be signed between UT and air force authorities, as a consensus has not been reached.

A senior UT officer said the air force authorities were informed about requirement of technical expertise for the upcoming wing’s maintenance in September last year. But they had not responded so far.

Since its launch on May 8, 2023, the centre, set up at the Government Press building, has been receiving encouraging footfall.

The first phase, occupying a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the history and legends of the air force. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The air force has already handed over Phase 1 to the UT tourism department, which is responsible for its maintenance.

The new wing will be constructed in an adjacent hall, covering an area of approximately 13,000 square feet. It will feature an array of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators, and aero engines. The Phase 2 project has already received clearance from the IAF Headquarters.

The heritage centre currently offers a total of eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The highlight of the centre is its own flight simulator.

No toilet for visitors

Even though a toilet was constructed for visitors at the centre, Centre for Cyber Operations and Security has taken over it since its launch last month, leaving no toilet facility for visitors.

Parking also remains a hassle due to limited parking space outside the centre, which is located right next to a major traffic intersection. The authorities do not allow visitors to enter from the backside. An officer said they had written to the engineering department several times to solve the parking issue, but in vain.