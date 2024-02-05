Chandigarh: In just 4 days, this February already wettest in 5 years

With 10.3 mm rain on Sunday, this February, in just four days, has already become the wettest in the past five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Of the 37.9 mm rain, 27.6 mm was recorded on February 1 alone, making it the wettest February day in 11 years. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Since February 1, the city has logged 37.9 mm rain, the highest after 47.5 mm in February 2019, compared to no rain through the entire month last year.

Of the 37.9 mm rain, 27.6 mm was recorded on February 1 alone, making it the wettest February day in 11 years. This came after almost two months of no rain in the city and the driest January in 17 years.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said the rain was caused by an active Western Disturbance (WD), the second this month. “We had WDs in January as well, but they were not active. Chances of rain will continue on Monday as well,” he said.

Amid the inclement weather, a total of 14 flights were delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Sunday.

Day temperature drops by 4 notches

Following the rain, the city’s maximum temperature dropped from 19.2°C on Saturday to 15.2°C on Sunday, 5.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, rose from 9°C on Saturday to 11.9°C on Sunday, 3.1 degrees above normal.

The WD can lead to rain on Monday as well, but its intensity is likely to be lower. There is a small chance of light rain on Tuesday as well, after which the rest of the week is expected to remain dry.

Above average rain, warmer temperatures this month

February is likely to witness above average rainfall as per the long-range forecast issued by IMD.

According to the forecast, there is around 65% probability for above average rain in February. For Chandigarh, the average rainfall for February is 42.1 mm.

Also, after the intense cold spell in January, both the maximum and minimum temperature are most likely to remain above normal in February, as per the IMD forecast.

Because of the rain, the minimum temperature will stay above normal as the clouds keep the night temperature from falling too low. Rain spells also stop formation of fog, which will likely contribute to above average maximum temperature, as per IMD officials.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 18°C and 19°C, and the minimum temperature between 7°C and 9°C.