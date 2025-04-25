Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man arrested for molesting minor employee

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The 15-year-old girl was initially too frightened to confide in anyone, but noticing a change in her behaviour, her mother sensed something was wrong; when coaxed, the girl eventually disclosed the abuse

A Burail-based property dealer has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly molesting a 15-year-old girl employed at his office.

Accused property dealer sent to judicial custody, say police.
The girl, a Class 10 student, has been working as a peon at accused Mustakeem Khan’s office to support her family.

According to police, Khan allegedly took advantage of her vulnerable position and molested her on multiple occasions. He also reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

Initially, too frightened to confide in anyone, the girl remained silent. However, noticing the change in her behaviour, her mother sensed something was wrong. When coaxed, the girl eventually broke down and disclosed the abuse.

In one such incident, the girl said had gone to serve water to Khan when he grabbed her.

Shocked by the revelation, the family immediately approached the Burail police post and filed a complaint. Based on the statement of the victim and her family, Sector 34 police registered a case against Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested Khan shortly after lodging the FIR. On Thursday, he was produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody in Model Jail, Sector 51.

