Chandigarh-Manali NH among 482 roads closed as rain batter Himachal

Heavy rainfall in Himachal has resulted in closure of 482 roads with four National Highways (NH), Chandigarh-Manali, NH 154A (Chamba–Pathankot), NH-305, and NH-21, is blocked due to landslides at different places. On the Bharmour–Pathankot highway at Bathri’s Patna Mod, a Delhi–Chamba Volvo bus and a car were hit by debris, though all passengers escaped unhurt. (HT Photo)

The Manimahesh Yatra was halted due to a landslide near Sundrasi on pilgrimage trek. The state has witnessed 79 landslides, 77 flashfloods and 40 cloudburst, since June 20. Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered flash floods, landslides in Chamba and Kullu, though no loss of life was reported but properties were damaged.

The traffic to Kullu has come to halt as both Chandigarh – Manali NH has been blocked beyond Mandi and also the alternative route via Kataula – Kamand, due to landslides.

Mandi – Kullu National Highway via Pandoh is blocked due to landslide near Jhalogi, while alternative route via Kamand- Katuala is blocked near Kalauj due to a landslide.

Karsog has also been cut off from the state capital Shimla and district headquarter Mandi as both Karsog – Shimla road via Tattapani and Karsog – Mandi roads via Rohanda are blocked.

On Sunday, owing to a flashflood in Barshauna Nala of Barshauna Panchayat of Bhuntar tehsil of Kullu district suffered damaged to the crops after debris reached the field, following a cloudburst. Heavy rainfall was recorded from Kangra.

Heavy rainfall also caused multiple landslides across the district. The Chamba–Pathankot NH was blocked after a hill collapsed near the Nalda bridge at Bathri. Scores of Manimahesh pilgrims and other travellers were stranded as traffic came to a halt. Long queues of vehicles were reported on the route.

The Chamba–Bharmour NH also suffered multiple blockages. Landslides near Lahad and Kalsui rendered the highway impassable. Machinery and workers from the National Highways Authority were deployed to restore traffic, but heavy rain was hampering the operation. Several other major and link roads have been blocked.

Chamba deputy commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said the district has been experiencing heavy rain since early Sunday morning. “We appeal to people not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. In case of any emergency, residents should immediately inform the police or administration so that timely relief and rescue operations can be carried out,” he said.

Flashflood in Dalhousie

A flashflood was reported in Dalhousie with debris entering the houses . Heavy downpour caused a stream to swell at Talai near Dalhousie, flooding the Guniala village downstream. A bridge collapsed and the cremation ground was inundated by floodwaters at Devidhera.

Heavy rainfall in Kangra on Sunday disrupted the normal life. More than 100 houses were collapsed and many shops were also submerged in water.

Manimahesh Yatra Suspended

The Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended after a massive landslide at Sundrasi blocked the pedestrian route to the sacred Dal Lake on Saturday. Pilgrims who were stranded along the route were later evacuated to safety. The adverse weather also forced the grounding of the heli-taxi service from Bharmour and Holi to Gaurikund. Officials said the pilgrimage will only resume once conditions improve and the route is restored.

As per the SEOC data, the cumulative death toll since June 20 has reached 303, of which 155 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 148 deaths were due to road accidents. The remaining casualties were attributed to other causes linked to the ongoing monsoon season.

Landslide on NH 21 in Bilaspur

Bilaspur deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar informed that the road which was restored earlier during the day has been again blocked due to landslide at various places on NH 21.

More rain predicted

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for rain in the state urging the district administration to be on alert. As per the forecast there is possibility of flashfloods at isolated places in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts.

Met department has predicted light to moderate rain with light thunderstorms/ lightning and one or two intense to very intense spells at isolated places at Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla. While light to moderate rain with one or two spells at isolated places likely in Lahaul - Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Una and Chamba.

In an order, respective DC’s and SDMs have informed for their particular region, including Karsog, Manali, Seraj, Una, that schools will remain shut on Monday.