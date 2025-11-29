Chandigarh: MC House clears 100 crore for road repairs

In what will provide major respite to commuters, long perturbed by potholed and broken roads across the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation House on Friday passed various agendas to repair various roads at a whopping cost of ₹100 crore. Road carpeting is typically carried out in the October-November and March-April periods, as these months provide the ideal weather conditions for the process. (HT File photo)

If all goes as per plan, residents can expect relief from the harrowing bumpy rides by June next year.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said the corporation’s financial situation was now stable and the civic body was in a comfortable position. Therefore, no work of any councillor will be stopped owing to shortage of funds.

He said the development works that had been approved by the administration and other works cleared by the civic body will also not face any hindrance.

The MC is responsible for maintaining over 2,000 kilometre of roads, including V-3 (sector-dividing roads), V-4 (shopping streets), V-5 (sector circulation roads), and V-6 (access roads to houses), as well as parking lots across various sectors, rehabilitation colonies, and villages.

Road carpeting is typically carried out in the October-November and March-April periods, as these months provide the ideal weather conditions for the process.

But amid civic body’s debilitating financial crunch, essential road carpeting work remained at a standstill for three consecutive seasons since October 2024.

But now, various roads and parking lots under the civic body’s jurisdiction that have developed cracks, depressions and undulation will be recarpeted during financial year 2026-27, as per the MC agenda. Of the 30 agendas cleared during the Friday meeting, 13 pertained to road repairs, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

The agendas passed include allocation of ₹12.74 crore for road recarpeting in Sector 33 (V-4 road), Sector 32 and 33 (V-5 road); and Sector 31 and 33 (V-6 road).

Another ₹4.5 crore will be spent on repairing V-6 roads in Sector 41-A and B; and Sector 42-A and B; and V-5 road in Sector 52-B.

The proposal to repair roads in Sector 47, 48 and 50 at a cost of ₹3.6 crore was also passed. In addition, the MC House passed the plan for recarpeting of V-5 roads in Sector 37 A, B and C; Sector 38 A and B; and Sector 56, along with V-6 roads in Sector 37 A, C and Palsora with an expenditure of ₹5.5 crore.

In addition, ₹8.4 crore will be spent on the roads in Sectors 34, 43, 44, 51, 35-A, 44-C and Sector 51, while ₹18 crore will be set aside for roads in Sectors 15, 17, 21, 22 and 24.

An amount of ₹9.3 crore will be spent on recarpeting sections of roads in Sectors 7 (V-6), 8 (V-4), 9 (V-6) and 10 (V-4).

Additionally, MC will allocate ₹1.2 crore for fixing roads in Sector 25, EWS Colony and Dadumajra.

An amount of ₹3 crore will also be spent on recarpeting of roads in EWS Colony, Dhanas. These roads were earlier recarpeted in 2020-21 by the engineering wing of the UT administration and renewal coat is thus due.