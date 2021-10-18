Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 1.3mm rain
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 1.3mm rain

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, 4.1 notches below normal
Visitors enjoying the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Visitors enjoying the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cool winds and 1.3mm rain on Sunday caused the mercury to drop by eight degrees in Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, 4.1 notches below normal.

This was the lowest day temperature since September 23 when it was 25°C. However, the cloudy skies caused the night temperature to rise to 21.8°C.

“A low-pressure area crossing from Bay of Bengal is responsible for this rain,” said an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, chances of rain will continue on Monday, while clear weather can be expected from Tuesday, when the maximum temperature will start to rise again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out