Chandigarh: Mother Teresa charity home faces 5.4-cr fine for ‘building violations’

The UT administration has issued a show-cause notice to Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity Home in Sector 23 for setting up plants in parking places on its premises, terming them building violations. A total parking area of 17,700 square feet has been covered with landscaping, as per the notice issued by the SDM (Central), Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The sub-divisional magistrate (Central), who has issued the notice, has also calculated a fine of ₹53,000 per day since October 9, 2020, which amounts to around ₹5.4 crore.

The officer has set February 10 as the date of personal hearing to allow the home to present its take.

Established in 1980, the home takes care of 40 disabled people.

According to the notice, the parking adjoining the right-hand side of the main gate has been covered with landscaping, covering a 900 square feet area. Similarly, another parking adjoining the left-hand side, with 16,800 square feet area, has also been covered with landscaping.

For this violation, the home is liable to pay ₹3 per day per square foot, which comes to around ₹53,000 per day.

The notice further states if violations at the site or building are established, the charges for violations at the specified rate shall be payable within 15 days of the order.

For any delay in payment, interest shall be charged at 1.25% for each month. Failing to pay the fine will result in resumption, cancellation and sealing of the site.

The show-cause notice has been issued under Rule 14 and Rule 16 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules 2007.

Raman Walia, an advocate and social worker, who is a regular visitor to the home, said planting small plants and keeping flower pots could not be termed a violation. Stating that the notice was not valid, he urged the UT administrator to intervene in the matter and pass necessary directions for withdrawal of the notice.

Another social worker, Arvind Bansal, who has been visiting the home for the past 10 years, praised the selfless service by the home’s nuns. He urged residents to come forward and get the parking area constructed as the home did not accept any kind of cash donation.

Mother Teresa had laid the foundation stone of the home, christened “Shanti Dan” then, on October 3, 1977. Mother Teresa had then issued an appeal not to offer any cash donations to her society.

In July 2015, the home decided not to adopt any more children and has since been taking care of 40 disabled people.