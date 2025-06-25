Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Chandigarh:Participate in auctions without fear, says Home secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Taking a serious note of reports indicating potential collusion between local miscreants and anti-social elements to intimidate participants, Misra directed police and intelligence agencies to immediately identify such individuals

Haryana home secretary Sumita Misra on Tuesday asked potential bidders to participate in the auction of liquor vends without fear, assuring them of full administrative support and security.

Misra said the state government will not tolerate any form of threat or interference in the liquor auctions. (HT Photo)
Misra said the state government will not tolerate any form of threat or interference in the liquor auctions. (HT Photo)

“The government stands firmly behind law-abiding bidders. No individual should feel threatened or discouraged from participating in a legitimate government process. We will ensure full security for every participant,” said Misra, an additional chief secretary (ACS) rank officer, during a meeting to review the law and order situation.

As a confidence-building measure, Misra directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to hold dialogues with potential bidders. “The message must be loud and clear that no one will be allowed to derail this process,” the ACS said.

She warned that any laxity on the part of local administration or police would be viewed seriously. “The integrity of the auction process is non-negotiable. If any officer is found negligent or complicit, strict departmental action will follow,” the ACS said.

Misra said the state government will not tolerate any form of threat or interference in the liquor auctions.

Taking a serious note of reports indicating potential collusion between local miscreants and anti-social elements to intimidate participants, Misra directed police and intelligence agencies to immediately identify such individuals. — HTC

close

