Chandigarh Police freeze drug supplier’s properties

The Chandigarh Police have issued a freezing order against properties acquired by a wanted drug supplier, identified as Resham Singh. These properties, valued at approximately ₹ 3 crore, were acquired using illicit funds. (HT Photo)

These properties, valued in crores, have been taken by the accused in his family member’s name.

The frozen properties include a plot at Aerocity, Mohali; a house in Green City, Zira, Ferozepur; a flat in Guru Homez, Aujla, Kharar; and agricultural lands in Balachaur. These properties, valued at approximately ₹3 crore, were acquired using illicit funds. The freezing order prevents their sale, transfer and disposal, dealing a significant blow to Resham Singh’s narcotics operations, said a senior police official.

Resham is the kingpin of a drug syndicate and few of his associates have been arrested from time to time by the Chandigarh Police. He has links with Pakistan-based drug peddlers and smuggles drugs from there, said police.

The freezing orders have been further sent to the Competent Authority under Section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act for further action.