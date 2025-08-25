Chandigarh: Poll fever rises at PU, but girls’ colleges stay cold

Election season at Panjab University (PU) is in full swing, with campaign posters splashed across university campus and political sloganeering echoing even through its co-ed colleges, including DAV College in Sector 10, SD College in Sector 32 and SGGS College in Sector 26. While the PU campus and co-ed colleges in the city are abuzz with poll activity, it is business as usual at girls’ colleges. (HT Photo)

But when one steps into the sprawling campuses of PU’s affiliated girls’ colleges — such as Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) in Sector 11, PGGCG in Sector 42, or MCM DAV in Sector 36 — the contrast becomes evident. These institutions, each home to thousands of students, have witnessed minimal campaigning, with only a handful actively participating in the election fervour.

Despite enrolling nearly 5,000 students each, past voter turnouts have been as low as 15%, with only 700 to 800 students casting their votes. Nominations for this year’s polls are scheduled to be filed in the coming week.

Girls’ college authorities attribute part of the indifference to the “short notice” by PU regarding the election schedule. “When the announcement comes just days before the filing of nominations, it naturally dampens participation. Students don’t get enough time to prepare or organise themselves,” a senior official at PGGCG-11 stated.

Students themselves point to a mix of disillusionment and academic priorities. “I am in my third year and I’ve never voted,” said Aalya Ghezta, a student from PGGCG-42. “The council rarely fulfils the promises in their manifestos. It doesn’t feel like a real change-making exercise”, she added.

Others cited academics as a deterrent. “Contesting elections is a distraction from studies and since the college doesn’t really take elections seriously, most of us don’t see the point,” said Jasmine Bains, a final year student from MCM DAV.

The absence of student political parties also plays a role in diminishing student engagement. “In co-ed colleges you see rallies, posters and party workers creating a sense of community, but here it feels isolated,” said Saarvi Thakur, a 2nd year student of PGGCG–11.

Explaining the absence of political groups in girls’ colleges, Benazirsana Yumkhaibam, former president of MCM DAV stated, “It’s probably to keep out the chaos and confrontations that inevitably come along with associating with student parties.”

Other formal council members echo their own concerns. “We lack both external funding and student backing, which makes it nearly impossible to run a serious campaign. On voting day, it’s mostly hostelers who turn up because wardens insist they must. Day scholars usually treat it as just another holiday,” Prerna Chauhan, immediate past president of PGGCG-42 said.

Most of these colleges have seen their council presidents elected unopposed in recent years, with MCM DAV’s 2024 president, Nancy Somani, being the most recent example-underscoring the lack of participation not only in voting, but also in contesting elections.

An ex-president of PGGCG-11, requesting anonymity said, “We have no manpower, no funding and no real solidarity or support from students either. That makes it very difficult to sustain an active election culture.”

Meanwhile, college administrations insist that silence should not be mistaken for apathy. Neena Sharma, officiating principal of MCM DAV, said, “A peaceful process shouldn’t be mistaken as a mockery of the spirit of elections. We may be less chaotic in our approach, but we are comfortable with that.” She added, “However, there is a need to increase awareness about the importance of elections. We’ve recently started an Electoral Literacy Club to build more engagement among students.”