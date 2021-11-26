Chandigarh: Ram Darbar paints a dirty picture in Ward 19

Chandigarh’s Ward No. 19 has been formed by combining Ram Darbar, which was earlier a part of Ward No. 23, and the Industrial Area, Phase 2, which was under Ward No. 22.

There are around 23,000 voters in the ward, of whom about 20,000 reside in Ram Darbar, a semi-urban locality on the outskirts of the main city.

It is one of three wards that have been reserved for women candidates from the scheduled caste community.

Ram Darbar is composed of various phases and is situated right next to the 3 BRD Air Force Station. Garbage can be seen strewn along the boundary of the station right at the entrance to the area.

Jagat Singh, 68, who lives nearby, says many residents dispose of the domestic and construction waste close to the wall. A forest area is situated opposite the colony, and as per Kavita, 44, a home owner here, it emanates foul smell every time it rains.

Inside Ram Darbar, the roads are in a bad shape, which residents complain haven’t been repaired for years. The law and order situation is also bad, and Pankaj Goyal, 32, who runs a shop here, says valuables kept inside cars parked on the roads get stolen frequently.

Kamlesh, former two-time mayor from the Congress (1996 and 2004) also lives in Ram Darbar. She says the locality’s condition has been deteriorating every year.

“The biggest decline has been in the cleanliness situation of Ram Darbar. The MC employees park the garbage collection vehicles on the road and tell people to throw their garbage, rather than lifting it on their own. The houses here are built in clusters, with a small park between every 30 houses or so. These gardens are not maintained at all. The MC workers hardly visit to pick the garbage from these spots,” she says.

Local councillor Bharat Kumar agrees that cleanliness is a big problem, but says that he has been working on it. “I get the sanitation workers to clean the areas wherever heaps of garbage are found. At many places, people throw malba as well, which I get cleared every fortnight or so. I have also worked on resolving the sewerage and water supply issues,” he says.

Industrialists feel ignored

The Industrial Area, Phase 2, suffers from traffic congestion with no space available for parking vehicles. Visitors end up parking the vehicles on pedestrian paths, leaving no space for others to walk.

The industrialists want the next councillor to take the issues concerning the area seriously and raise them in the MC General House.

Davesh Moudgil, who represents the area, says he had worked towards allowing industrialists working in marla plots to load and unload their vehicles without getting challaned. “We got a booster pump installed to ensure water supply during the day, not just in the morning and evening. Further, I built two parks as many industrialists complained that there weren’t any places for them to walk.”

Know your ward

Localities: Ram Darbar and Industrial Area, Phase 2

Reserved for SC women

Voters: 23,000

Key issues

Garbage is dumped on roadside and vacant spots in Ram Darbar

MC not ensuring upkeep of parks in Ram Darbar

Poorly maintained roads and chronic parking problem across ward

Local voices

The parking issue is the key problem. There is no space left on the roads with vehicles parked everywhere.

Jaswant Singh, 50, a resident of Ram Darbar

The roads need to be widened. We want the councillor to work on improving property tax collection system.

Naveen Manglani, 58, president of Chamber of Chandigarh Industries based in Industrial Area, Phase 2

We want a councillor who remains accessible to people and holds frequent meetings with us, not just during elections.

Kuldeep Rawat, 45, works as a security guard and resides in Ram Darbar

MC officials are more active in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, and ignore Phase 2. We need a community parking space.

Chander Verma, 56, chairman, Chandigarh Industrial Converted Plot Owners Association based in Industrial Area, Phase 2