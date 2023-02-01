Chandigarh: Rapist who married minor victim to spend 10 years in jail

A 20-year-old youth who raped his 13-year-old neighbour in Sector 47 in 2018 and married her during the course of trial has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a fast-track special court.

The girl had told the police that she lived with her paternal aunt in Faidan village, Sector 47.

On August 17, 2018, while her aunt was away at the Sector-45 civil hospital, a youth who lived in their neighbourhood came to her house and teased her.

Later, she went to take a bath and the accused followed her there and raped her. She said as it was raining heavily at the time, her cries for help could not be heard.

After she complained to the police, they had booked the accused under Sections 376(3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector-31 police station.

The defence counsel had argued that the victim had married the accused and had not supported the prosecution’s case. She had also gotten pregnant and the accused was found to be the biological father via medical examination.

However, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The convict was also fined ₹10,000.