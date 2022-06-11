Chandigarh resident harassed due to faulty AC awarded refund, ₹25,000 relief
Observing the harassment caused to a Sector-7 resident and his family due to a faulty air-conditioner (AC), the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Hitachi Home and Live Solutions India Limited to refund the cost of the machine and pay ₹25,000 as compensation.
The complainant, Jatin Sharma, 44, had submitted before the commission that he bought an AC manufactured by Hitachi through its authorised dealer Kabir Electronics, Mohali, on December 29, 2019.
But within months, he realised that the machine had a manufacturing defect due to which it remained out of order most of the time. Despite replacing the defective part twice, it still did not function properly, causing inconvenience to him and his family in the hot weather.
In its response, Hitachi submitted that after using the machine satisfactorily for more than a year, the complainant approached the commission for refund of the bill amount, which was not legally permissible.
It was submitted that the warranty policy did not contain any provision for refund and the machine was successfully repaired in July 2021 by replacing the defective part. Pleading that there was never any manufacturing defect or any deficiency in service on their part, the firm sought dismissal of the complaint.
However, the commission observed, “It cannot be forgotten that when a product is found to be defective at the very beginning, it is always better to order for refund because replacement will never satisfy the consumer, as he had lost faith in that company’s product.”
It added that if the repaired product developed fault again, the consumer will be put to much larger harassment and another round of litigation will be highly torturous.
Observing that the complainant and his family suffered a lot due to the faulty AC in peak summer season, the commission directed the manufacturer to refund ₹35,000, along with interest at 7% per annum from the date of its purchase till realisation.
It is also directed the firm to pay ₹15,000 compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and harassment, besides ₹10,000 as litigation cost.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics