Chandigarh: Road mishaps snuff out lives of toddler, Nepalese national

A two-year-old child succumbed to injuries after being allegedly hit by an e-rickshaw in Sector 15-A. A 34-year-old Nepalese national died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind near Kohinoor Dhaba in Zirakpur in the early hours of Saturday. (iStock)

Police arrested the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Nand Kumar Yadav, 38, a resident of Kaimbwala village. He was later released on bail.

He was booked on the complaint of the child’s father, Mukesh Kumar, 26, a resident of Janta Colony, Nayagaon.

In his complaint, Mukesh stated that he worked in a private job, while his mother, Malti Devi, was employed as a sanitation worker in Sector 15. On the morning of March 14, he had left his son, Ivaan, with his mother, before leaving for work.

Around 11 am, Mukesh received information from his brother that his son had met with an accident in Sector 15.

The child was initially taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but referred to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During verification, Mukesh learnt that the accident had occurred near a Verka booth in Sector 15 when an e-rickshaw struck his son on the road in front of the booth.

The complainant alleged that the driver was operating the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, which led to the accident. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused driver. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

In another accident, a 34-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind near Kohinoor Dhaba in Zirakpur in the early hours of Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Bablu Pun, a native of Nepal, who was currently living in Hallomajra. According to police, the accident occurred around 3 am when Pun was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing catering work at AKM Palace.

A speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift allegedly struck his motorcycle from behind and fled the spot.

Locals rushed him to a hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared him dead. Investigating officer Mehar Singh said police informed the victim’s family and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Police have started an investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver involved in the hit-and-run.