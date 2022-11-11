Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s AQI improves but still in ‘very poor’ category

Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:33 AM IST

At the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Sector 53, Chandigarh, the AQI was recorded at 344 around 7 pm, while at CAAQMS Sector 22, it stood at 316 and at CAAQMS Sector 25, it was 308. AQI between 301-400 is considered very poor and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure

Low visibility on the Airport Road in Mohali. On Thursday, PM 2.5 was the main pollutant in the city. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after the city’s air quality index (AQI) turned “severe”, it improved on Thursday and came into the “very poor” category.

At the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Sector 53, the AQI was recorded at 344 around 7 pm, while at CAAQMS Sector 22, it stood at 316 and at CAAQMS Sector 25, it was 308. AQI between 301-400 is considered very poor and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

On Thursday, PM 2.5 was the main pollutant in the city.

On Wednesday, the average reading at Sector-53 was 404, in Sector-22, it was 360 while in Sector-25, it was 259.

Rain on cards

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another Western Disturbances and cloudy weather from Sunday onwards. As per IMD officials, cloudy conditions lead to a fall in temperature, which aggravates the AQI levels.

The maximum temperature fell down from 27.6°C on Wednesday to 25.8°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature fell from 18.1°C on Wednesday to 16.8°C on Thursday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C while minimum temperature will remain between 13°C and 14°C.

Friday, November 11, 2022
