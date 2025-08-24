Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh’s craze for fancy numbers: CH 01-DA 0001 smashes records, goes under hammer for 36.4L

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:42 am IST

The number ‘0003’ received the second highest bid of ₹17.84 lakh in this auction, followed by ‘0009’ which drew ₹16.82 lakh. The number ‘0005’ went under the hammer for ₹16.51 lakh, ‘0007’ fetched ₹16.50 lakh, ‘0002’ was auctioned for ₹13.8 lakh and ‘9999’ was sold for ₹10.25 lakh.

The much sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-DA series has fetched the highest-ever bid of 36.43 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000 at an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA).

The Chandigarh RLA conducted the e-auction of the new series “CH01-DA” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with some leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 22. (HT File)
The Chandigarh RLA conducted the e-auction of the new series “CH01-DA” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with some leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 22. (HT File)

The RLA conducted the e-auction of the new series “CH01-DA” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with some leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 22. With the auction of a total of 577 registration numbers, the RLA fetched the highest-ever revenue of 4.08 crore.

Meanwhile, the number ‘0003’ received the second highest bid of 17.84 lakh in this auction, followed by ‘0009’ which drew 16.82 lakh. The number ‘0005’ went under the hammer for 16.51 lakh, ‘0007’ fetched 16.50 lakh, ‘0002’ was auctioned for 13.8 lakh and ‘9999’ was sold for 10.25 lakh.

Transport department director Pradhuman Singh said that all seven numbers received the highest-ever bids in their respective categories and the RLA also earned a record profit of 4.08 crore in any auction so far.”

The second highest bid of 31 lakh had been received for the ‘0001’ number of the CH01-CZ series in May this year. In the auction of this series, the RLA had earned 2.94 crore.

The third highest bid of 26.7 lakh was received for ‘0001’ of the CH01-AP series, and the fourth highest-ever bid of 25 lakh was fetched for ‘0001’ of the CH01-CY series.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s craze for fancy numbers: CH 01-DA 0001 smashes records, goes under hammer for 36.4L
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On