Chandigarh’s craze for fancy numbers: CH 01-DA 0001 smashes records, goes under hammer for 36.4L

The much sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-DA series has fetched the highest-ever bid of ₹36.43 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000 at an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA). The Chandigarh RLA conducted the e-auction of the new series “CH01-DA” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with some leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 22. (HT File)

The RLA conducted the e-auction of the new series “CH01-DA” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with some leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 22. With the auction of a total of 577 registration numbers, the RLA fetched the highest-ever revenue of ₹4.08 crore.

Meanwhile, the number ‘0003’ received the second highest bid of ₹17.84 lakh in this auction, followed by ‘0009’ which drew ₹16.82 lakh. The number ‘0005’ went under the hammer for ₹16.51 lakh, ‘0007’ fetched ₹16.50 lakh, ‘0002’ was auctioned for ₹13.8 lakh and ‘9999’ was sold for ₹10.25 lakh.

Transport department director Pradhuman Singh said that all seven numbers received the highest-ever bids in their respective categories and the RLA also earned a record profit of ₹4.08 crore in any auction so far.”

The second highest bid of ₹31 lakh had been received for the ‘0001’ number of the CH01-CZ series in May this year. In the auction of this series, the RLA had earned ₹2.94 crore.

The third highest bid of ₹26.7 lakh was received for ‘0001’ of the CH01-AP series, and the fourth highest-ever bid of ₹25 lakh was fetched for ‘0001’ of the CH01-CY series.