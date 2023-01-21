Chandigarh’s excise revenue registers 21.3% growth

Chandigarh’s excise revenue has shown a growth of 21.3% upto the month of December as compared to that of last financial year. As the new excise policy is in the making, directions were given by UT officers to study models of various states regarding introduction of regulatory mechanisms, to counter cases of breach and elicit and counterfeit liquor.

This was discussed in an extensive review meeting on GST and excise issues held on Friday under the chairmanship of finance secretary-cum-secretary excise and taxation, wherein tax collection under GST and efforts made under the GST Act were reviewed.

Applauding the GST wing for growth in GST collection by 23% upto the month of December as compared to the last financial year, the secretary directed GST wing to improve tax base in Chandigarh, identify defaulters, and focus on analysis to curb tax evasion.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner-cum-excise & taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, joint excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector excise Sumeet Sihag, AETC Alok Passi, and all excise and taxation officers.