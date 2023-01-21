Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s excise revenue registers 21.3% growth

Chandigarh’s excise revenue registers 21.3% growth

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 01:37 AM IST

This was discussed in an extensive review meeting on GST and excise issues held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chandigarh finance secretary-cum-secretary excise and taxation, wherein tax collection under GST and efforts made under the GST Act were reviewed.

Chandigarh’s excise revenue has shown a growth of 21.3% upto the month of December as compared to that of last financial year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh’s excise revenue has shown a growth of 21.3% upto the month of December as compared to that of last financial year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s excise revenue has shown a growth of 21.3% upto the month of December as compared to that of last financial year. As the new excise policy is in the making, directions were given by UT officers to study models of various states regarding introduction of regulatory mechanisms, to counter cases of breach and elicit and counterfeit liquor.

This was discussed in an extensive review meeting on GST and excise issues held on Friday under the chairmanship of finance secretary-cum-secretary excise and taxation, wherein tax collection under GST and efforts made under the GST Act were reviewed.

Applauding the GST wing for growth in GST collection by 23% upto the month of December as compared to the last financial year, the secretary directed GST wing to improve tax base in Chandigarh, identify defaulters, and focus on analysis to curb tax evasion.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner-cum-excise & taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, joint excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector excise Sumeet Sihag, AETC Alok Passi, and all excise and taxation officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out