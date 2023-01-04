Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Govt College of Education launches 5-day upskilling course

Chandigarh’s Govt College of Education launches 5-day upskilling course

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:25 AM IST

The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught at Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, from January 2 to January 7

The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught from January 2 to January 7 under the guidance of Ravneet Chawla. A cultural programme was also organised at Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh,as a part of the ongoing value-added course, ‘The Science  of Happiness.’ (HT Photo)
The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught from January 2 to January 7 under the guidance of Ravneet Chawla. A cultural programme was also organised at Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh,as a part of the ongoing value-added course, ‘The Science  of Happiness.’ (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, launched a five-day course to upskill teachers on Monday.

The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught from January 2 to January 7 under the guidance of Ravneet Chawla. A lecture was also organised on ‘Global Opportunities, 7Cs and preparing multi-tasking teachers’ and on ‘First Impression: Bearing yourself correctly.’ on Tuesday.  In the latter session, model and actress Samaira Sandhu encouraged students to develop life skills to deal with real-life situations.

A cultural programme was also organised as a part of the ongoing value-added course, ‘The Science  of Happiness.’ Students performed classical dance, Haryanvi dance, Manipuri dance, kavali, group song as part of the activities.

Extending New Year’s greetings , principal Sapna Nanda urged students and teachers to lead a life rooted in vedic values and principles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out