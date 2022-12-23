Chandigarh’s Karandeep placed tied 4th

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar was placed tied 4th in Tour Championship 2022, PGTI’s season-ending event being played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mohammed Azhar from Vikarabad, Telangana, shot a second round of five-under 67 to surge into the halfway lead at the ₹3 crore event.

The 23-year-old Azhar, who hails from the Vooty Golf County and is playing only his second season as a professional, totaled 12-under 132 for two days to move up two spots from his overnight third position and enjoy a one-shot advantage over the rest of the field.

Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winner, carded a 69 to be placed tied second along with Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (70) at 11-under 133. PGTI Rankings leader Manu Gandas returned a 68 to be tied fourth at 10-under 134 along with Kartik Sharma (67).

Manu Gandas continues to be the favourite for the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings crown as he is at the moment comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals for the title – Ajeetesh Sandhu (tied 15th at six-under 138) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (tied 32nd at two-under 142).