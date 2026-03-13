Chandigarh’s long-stalled civic issues resurface at AAC meet

The city’s long-stalled policy issues, ranging from the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Lal Dora reforms to conversion of leasehold properties into freehold, once again surfaced during the meeting of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC), chaired by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday. (From left) UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and mayor Saurabh Joshi during the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Thursday. (HT)

Several of these issues have been repeatedly raised in earlier council meetings over the years but have yet to see concrete decisions.

The meeting, held at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, was the third chaired by Kataria since he assumed charge as administrator. The council was reconstituted on January 1, 2025, and currently comprises 54 members drawn from political parties, resident groups and traders’ bodies, with the administrator serving as its chairperson.

While chairing the meeting, Kataria said building a future-ready Chandigarh required collective efforts from the administration and council members. He added that constructive suggestions from stakeholders would help expand opportunities for the city’s development.

During the deliberations, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari raised the urgent need to implement the MRTS and grant ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies. He also sought removal of Lal Dora restrictions in the city’s 22 villages and called for allowing share-wise sale of property across Chandigarh.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon also emphasised the need for long-term planning for a metro system to meet the city’s future transportation needs. He proposed the construction of a Vyapari Bhawan for traders and urged the administration to allow Chandigarh Transport Undertaking employees to rejoin duty at the earliest. Tandon also raised concerns regarding property transfers, issues related to Lal Dora areas, problems faced by industrial units, and the need for converting leasehold properties into freehold.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri flagged what he termed contradictions in Chandigarh Housing Board policies, noting that while redevelopment of some housing units is planned for 2033, residents continue to receive notices for structural violations.

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky demanded direct elections to the mayor’s post with a fixed five-year tenure and sought a probe into the alleged ₹108-crore Chandigarh Smart City Limited fund irregularities.