Chandigarh’s Naina bags twin medals in state shooting competition

A Class 12 student of Carmel Convent School cornered glory in the 48th Chandigarh state shooting competition by winning twin medals. Naina Verma trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Naina Verma bagged gold in the 25m pistol (team event) and silver in the junior category in the 10m pistol individual event.

She trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali.