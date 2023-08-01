Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Naina bags twin medals in state shooting competition

Chandigarh’s Naina bags twin medals in state shooting competition

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Naina Verma bagged gold in the 25m pistol (team event) and silver in the junior category in the 10m pistol individual event

A Class 12 student of Carmel Convent School cornered glory in the 48th Chandigarh state shooting competition by winning twin medals.

Naina Verma trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali. (HT Photo)
Naina Verma trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Naina Verma bagged gold in the 25m pistol (team event) and silver in the junior category in the 10m pistol individual event.

She trains under the supervision of coach Ankush Bhardwaj at Salvo Shooter Arena, Sector 70, Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out