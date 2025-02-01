Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s newly elected mayor gets cracking on her first day

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Visitors, including councillors, officials, and residents, presented Babla with sweets and flowers in a show of support. Babla's family also visited the mayor's office to celebrate her victory.

On her first day as the newly elected mayor of the city, Harpreet Kaur Babla hit the ground running by calling two important meetings with city councillors and municipal corporation (MC) officials, besides visiting the Dadumajra dumping ground and the legacy mining site to take stock of the progress made in the city’s waste management efforts and the completion of bio-mining project.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla visited Dadumajra dumping ground to take stock of the progress made in the city’s waste management efforts and the completion of bio-mining project. (HT Photo)
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla visited Dadumajra dumping ground to take stock of the progress made in the city's waste management efforts and the completion of bio-mining project. (HT Photo)

The day was marked not only by official meetings but also by a warm meet-and-greet session as numerous visitors came to congratulate the new mayor. Visitors, including councillors, officials, and residents, presented Babla with sweets and flowers in a show of support. Babla’s family also visited the mayor’s office to celebrate her victory.

Babla first called a meeting of councillors and MC officials for February 3, at 3 pm, in the MC’s Assembly Hall. Describing the meeting as a “formal tea party”, Babla said, “We will discuss important issues related to the city and the MC, including key agendas such as revenue generation.” The gathering aims to address pressing concerns and set the tone for the mayor’s tenure.

Additionally, Babla announced that a General House meeting has been scheduled for February 7, during which elections for the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body will take place, for which the councillors have been asked to fill nominations by February 3. The F&CC, a critical body within the corporation, is tasked with approving agenda items related to projects with budgets of up to 50 lakh each.

As per the MC Act, newly elected mayor calls F&CC elections in the first meeting, in which five-member of the F&CC get elected. This committee holds significant decision-making power, as it clears major agendas related to budgeted projects. “After the February 7 meeting, the annual budget of the MC for the fiscal year 2025-26, will be presented in the F&CC committee and soon after this, a budget meeting of the MC will be called”, said Babla.

Make dumpsite greener: Babla

During her visit to Dadumajra, Babla was accompanied by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar and other concerned officers, who assessed the current status of the waste management and bio-mining project.

The mayor stressed upon making the site cleaner and greener. She issued a strong directive to the concerned officers to transform the dumping site and make this place clean and beautiful. She said trees such as neem and other oxygen-rich species may be planted near the boundary wall of the dumping site to enhance the beauty of the area.

Officials apprised the mayor that the entire site will be cleaned before August this year.

