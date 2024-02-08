 Chandigarh’s night temperature falls to 6.6°C, dry weather is likely to continue - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s night temperature falls to 6.6°C, dry weather is likely to continue

Chandigarh’s night temperature falls to 6.6°C, dry weather is likely to continue

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 09:46 AM IST

In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 21°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 7°C

: With clear weather at night, the minimum temperature fell from 7.5°C on Tuesday to 6.6°C on Wednesday. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), dry weather is likely to continue, and nights will remain cold like this.

Visitors strolling at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on a cloudy day. (HT Photo)
Visitors strolling at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on a cloudy day. (HT Photo)

At 6.6°C, the minimum temperature was 2.9 degrees below normal. It’s the lowest that it has gone since January 25 when it was at 4.6°C.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The maximum temperature also fell from 18.7°C on Tuesday to 18°C on Wednesday, 3.3 degrees below normal. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 21°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 7°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On