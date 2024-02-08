Chandigarh’s night temperature falls to 6.6°C, dry weather is likely to continue

: With clear weather at night, the minimum temperature fell from 7.5°C on Tuesday to 6.6°C on Wednesday. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), dry weather is likely to continue, and nights will remain cold like this. Visitors strolling at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on a cloudy day. (HT Photo)

At 6.6°C, the minimum temperature was 2.9 degrees below normal. It’s the lowest that it has gone since January 25 when it was at 4.6°C.

The maximum temperature also fell from 18.7°C on Tuesday to 18°C on Wednesday, 3.3 degrees below normal. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 21°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 7°C.