Chandigarh’s night temperature nosedives to 2.7°C, lowest since 2017

The minimum temperature in the city continues to plummet, as it dropped to 2.7°C on Monday night, the lowest since 2017. Visibility in Chandigarh dropped to zero metres until 9.30 am on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Falling from 3.6°C the night before, the minimum temperature at 2.7°C was 4.7 degrees below normal.

Before this, the season’s coldest night was on January 14, when a low of 3.2°C was recorded.

This is also the first time since 2017 when the minimum temperature in January fell below 3°C. That year, the lowest minimum temperature logged was 2.4°C on January 11.

Tuesday was also the third consecutive day with cold wave conditions.

For this region, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 4°C. Severe cold wave is declared when it’s below 2°C. The city’s minimum temperature was also lower than several hill stations, including Shimla and Dharamshala.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relief from the chill is unlikely in the coming days.

Visibility drops to zero

With dense fog continuing to engulf the city, season’s first day with zero visibility was also logged on Tuesday. As per IMD officials, visibility dropped to zero metres at the airport till around 9.30 am. Chances of very dense fog are likely to continue.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Cold wave and cold day conditions, along with and dense fog, will prevail for the next few days. All three phenomena are linked. While dense fog continues, the temperature will remain below average.”

An orange alert is in place for Wednesday and Thursday for dense fog and cold day conditions. On Tuesday, after the sun came out in noon, the warning for Chandigarh was downgraded to yellow, even as a red alert was issued for adjoining districts like Ambala and Patiala. Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, asking people to stay alert and be prepared.

Day temp rises to 18.1°C, highest this month

With the sun making a clear appearance around noon, city’s maximum temperature rose significantly, climbing from 15.3°C on Monday to 18.1°C on Tuesday, just 0.1 degree below normal. This was the highest since 21.2°C on December 29.

As per Singh, this is also related to fog and if fog dissipates earlier, the day temperature can rise higher. But with cold day conditions likely to continue, the maximum temperature can fall anywhere between 4.5°C and 6.4°C below normal over the next few days.

12 flights cancelled, two trains delayed

Amid zero visibility till 9.30 am at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a total of 12 flights, including nine departures, were cancelled on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 31 flights, including 16 arrivals, were delayed.

Due to poor visibility, the morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express reached Delhi 1 hour and 15 minutes late. The day before, the train was cancelled after facing delays. The Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Chandigarh was also delayed by one hour.