Chandigarh’s Nihaal bags US Kids Golf European meet title

City lad Nihaal Cheema grabbed top honours at the US Kids Golf European Championship 2024 held at Scotland. He won the title in the under-7 boys category. He pipped Great Britain’s Raef Diwan. Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Taio-Blake Burkitt finished behind Diwan. A student of Vivek High School, Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Last year, he finished second in the boys’ under-7 competition.

