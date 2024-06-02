 Chandigarh’s Nihaal bags US Kids Golf European meet title - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Chandigarh’s Nihaal bags US Kids Golf European meet title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2024 06:05 AM IST

Nihal pipped Great Britain’s Raef Diwan in the tournament; meanwhile, Great Britain’s Taio-Blake Burkitt finished behind Diwan

City lad Nihaal Cheema grabbed top honours at the US Kids Golf European Championship 2024 held at Scotland. He won the title in the under-7 boys category. He pipped Great Britain’s Raef Diwan. Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Taio-Blake Burkitt finished behind Diwan. A student of Vivek High School, Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Last year, he finished second in the boys’ under-7 competition.

Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. (Ht photo)
Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. (Ht photo)

