Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Endless wait for concrete tenancy reforms continues
In a city where nearly half of the population lives in rented accommodations, which is almost double the national average for urban areas, the Chandigarh administration has failed to put in place an up-to-date and city-centric Tenancy Act.
The archaic law governing tenant-landlord relations in Chandigarh – the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act 1949 – has for years been found inadequate and outdated in meeting the changing housing and business expansion needs of the city.
The remarkably high incidence of tenants has translated into higher disputes with landlords, with most ending up in long-drawn legal battles.
This has further led to landlords avoiding renting out their properties, amid fears of losing their properties to tenants, ultimately restricting housing supply and pushing up rents.
But, the slow-grinding policy formulation machinery of the UT administration, which started the process for an updated Tenancy Act nearly seven years ago, has yet to effect the reforms.
The administration first started to work on the tenancy reforms after the central government formulated the Model Tenancy Act, 2015. But even with a model in its hands, the administration couldn’t ready a Chandigarh-specific policy for nearly four years.
It was only in mid-2019, when the administration finally came up with a draft of the Chandigarh Tenancy Act, 2019.
But while the draft was made public for suggestions, the Centre proposed a new Model Act, which was finally approved by the Union cabinet in June 2021, creating the Model Tenancy Act, 2021.
Following this, the administration decided to adopt the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, and in February this year, sent the proposed Chandigarh Tenancy Act, 2022, to the Union government for approval and enactment.
“Land and tenancy are part of the State List under the Indian Constitution. Being a Union territory without a legislature and directly run by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Chandigarh needs the nods of the Union government and the Parliament for amendment in its laws or enactment of new laws. So, with the changes in the Centre’s stand on the Model Tenancy Act, the administration’s position was also bound to change,” said a UT official.
“The Chandigarh Tenancy Act, 2022, is with the MHA and will be enacted by the Parliament. It may be taken up in the monsoon session, but so far, we haven’t received any response from the Centre,” said the official.
“Tenancy reforms will ensure a balancing act between the tenant and landlord. Currently, a large number of commercial properties are stuck in legal disputes,” said Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council.
“Speedy dispute resolution through tenancy reforms will pave the way for better availability of rental accommodations and security of ownership for landlords,” added Hitesh Puri, chairman, CRAWFED, and director, Chandigarh Housing Board.
UT estates secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade didn’t respond to calls.
How tenancy reforms will help
Quicker disposal of landlord-tenant disputes
Clear demarcation of rights and duties of tenant and landlord
More confidence in making vacant houses available to the rental housing market.
Salient provisions of proposed Act
Setting up of a Rent Court with exclusive jurisdiction over tenancy issues, including tenant-landlord disputes that are currently taken up in civil courts
Shared responsibility of tenant and landlord for the property’s maintenance
Both can charge or deduct the amount from rent or security deposit, as the case may be, for repairs done on behalf of the other
The landlord will get compensation of double the monthly rent for two months and four-fold thereafter from a tenant who overstays
No tenant will be allowed to sublet the rented building without the landlord’s permission
The landlord cannot increase the rent within the period stated in the agreement
The tenant has to be provided a written three-month notice before revision of rent
A tenant cannot be evicted in violation of the Tenancy Act’s provisions
Security deposit will be capped at two-month rent in case of residential property; has to be a minimum of one-month rent in case of non-residential property
Receipt to be given for rent paid.
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
