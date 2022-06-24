Chandigarh administration reconstitutes sexual harassment committee
The Chandigarh administration has reconstituted its apex-level complaint committee on sexual harassment with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra as its chairman. The committee will look into complaints of sexual harassment from and against the employees in the Chandigarh administration. Its members are education secretary Purva Garg; Dr Sukanya Mitra, head of anaesthesia department, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; and Tehal Kohli, president, Indian National Portage Association. Social welfare director will be the ex-officio member and convener of the committee, and also provide all secretarial assistance whenever required.
