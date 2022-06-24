Chandigarh administration reconstitutes sexual harassment committee

The Chandigarh administration has reconstituted its apex-level complaint committee on sexual harassment with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra as its chairman. The committee will look into complaints of sexual harassment from and against the employees in the Chandigarh administration. Its members are education secretary Purva Garg; Dr Sukanya Mitra, head of anaesthesia department, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; and Tehal Kohli, president, Indian National Portage Association. Social welfare director will be the ex-officio member and convener of the committee, and also provide all secretarial assistance whenever required.

Other short stories

2 juveniles among 3 held for stealing bikes

MOHALI Police on Thursday arrested three people for stealing motorcycles and recovered five motorcycles from them. The main accused is Juber Khan, a resident of Mullanpur Garibdass, who works as a mechanic, while the two other accused are minors. “Police launched a probe after receiving several complaints regarding theft of motorcycles at a fair in Tarapur village. Three people were apprehended and the stolen motorcycles were recovered,” a police official said. Khan was sent to police remand by a court, while the minors were sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.

Man arrested for stealing scooter

Chandigarh A day after a Honda Activa was stolen from a house in Bapu Dham Colony, police arrested a colony resident for the theft and recovered the vehicle from him. The accused was identified as Vishal. On the complaint of scooter owner Sai Shubham, Vishal was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Man caught riding bike with fake number plate

Chandigarh The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a Khuda Lahora resident for driving a motorcycle with a fake number plate. The accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav, 21, was nabbed near the Sector 25/38 light point on Wednesday. According to police, the motorcycle was stolen from Zirakpur on June 6. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the IPC was registered. The accused was later released on bail.

Two held with 40 gm heroin

Chandigarh Two men were arrested with heroin in separate cases on Wednesday. Deepak Nain, 32 of Nayagaon was found carrying 32 gm heroin near the Sector 2/3-10/11 roundabout, while Monu, 19, of EWS Flats, Maloya, was found in possession of 8.85 gm heroin near his house. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.

55-yr-old arrested for stealing iron girders

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for stealing iron girders from a plot in Industrial Area. MPS Chawla, a resident of Sector 33, had reported the theft of iron girders from his industrial plot on May 21. After probing the matter, police arrested Ram Chander of Mauli Jagran Complex for the crime, and recovered two stolen girders and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime from his possession.

BJP pays tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Chandigarh : The Chandigarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday paid tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary. The event was organised at the party headquarters in Sector-33. It was presided over by Aarti Mehra, former in-charge of the Chandigarh BJP and former Delhi mayor. An official spokesman said that besides the event at the party’s head office, programmes were organised at the booth level too.