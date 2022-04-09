Chandigarh’s Suhani sets national Rubik’s cube record

Suhani Sharma, a Class-10 student at Delhi Public School, Sector 40, set the national record by a female by solving the 4x4x4 Rubik’s cube with a 52.08 seconds average at the Noida Open Cubing Championship.

The tournament was organised by the World Cubing Association on April 3. The timing is the average of five solves, done one after another for a given cube. The previous record, 54.31 seconds average, was set in 2019. Earlier in September 2021, Suhani had figured in the top five in the 2x2x2, 3x3x3 and pyraminx cube events at the Grand International Speed Cubing Tournament 2021 conducted by the Mumbai-based Cube Federation of India.