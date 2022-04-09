Chandigarh’s Suhani sets national Rubik’s cube record
Suhani Sharma, a Class-10 student at Delhi Public School, Sector 40, set the national record by a female by solving the 4x4x4 Rubik’s cube with a 52.08 seconds average at the Noida Open Cubing Championship.
The tournament was organised by the World Cubing Association on April 3. The timing is the average of five solves, done one after another for a given cube. The previous record, 54.31 seconds average, was set in 2019. Earlier in September 2021, Suhani had figured in the top five in the 2x2x2, 3x3x3 and pyraminx cube events at the Grand International Speed Cubing Tournament 2021 conducted by the Mumbai-based Cube Federation of India.
-
NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.
-
AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
-
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
-
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics