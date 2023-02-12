Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Scholars call for end to caste-based Sikh politics at book launch

Chandigarh: Scholars call for end to caste-based Sikh politics at book launch

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:13 AM IST

Senior Punjabi writer and journalist Swarajbir praised the efforts of the author in envisaging politics free of caste and class prejudices, which were against the very tenets of Sikhism

(From left) Singh Sabha governing body member Gurpreet Singh, Swaran Singh Boparai, author Ashok Singh Bagarian andwriter-editor Swarajbirat during the book launch in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
(From left) Singh Sabha governing body member Gurpreet Singh, Swaran Singh Boparai, author Ashok Singh Bagarian andwriter-editor Swarajbirat during the book launch in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The release function of senior scholar Ashok Singh Bagrian’s book “Bharat Vich Punjab: Sikh politics and Sikhs” was marked by entreaties for a more holistic and unbiased approach in Sikh politics.

Senior Punjabi writer and journalist Swarajbir, presiding over the release function on Saturday, praised the efforts of the author in envisaging politics free of caste and class prejudices, which were against the very tenets of Sikhism. The function was held at the Kendri Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Sector 28. The book, which has been published by the sabha, is a collection of Bagrian’s essays published in newspapers.

Speaking on the occasion, former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, Swaran Singh condemned the division of India on basis of religion and said it was up to us to never fall prey to this again. He described how he had appointed a more competent Muslim lecturer over others, even though it caused murmurs.

The author stressed the need to have a change of heart and a look at political issues in a broader way rather than falling prey to narrow sectarian thinking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out