Chandigarh: Scholars call for end to caste-based Sikh politics at book launch

The release function of senior scholar Ashok Singh Bagrian’s book “Bharat Vich Punjab: Sikh politics and Sikhs” was marked by entreaties for a more holistic and unbiased approach in Sikh politics.

Senior Punjabi writer and journalist Swarajbir, presiding over the release function on Saturday, praised the efforts of the author in envisaging politics free of caste and class prejudices, which were against the very tenets of Sikhism. The function was held at the Kendri Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Sector 28. The book, which has been published by the sabha, is a collection of Bagrian’s essays published in newspapers.

Speaking on the occasion, former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, Swaran Singh condemned the division of India on basis of religion and said it was up to us to never fall prey to this again. He described how he had appointed a more competent Muslim lecturer over others, even though it caused murmurs.

The author stressed the need to have a change of heart and a look at political issues in a broader way rather than falling prey to narrow sectarian thinking.