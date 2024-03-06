Chandigarh: SD College student injured in sword attack over old rivalry

A 22-year-old student suffered stab injuries after a group of assailants attacked him with swords and sticks outside Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Sector 32 on Monday evening. The student remains under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (iStock)

Onlookers watched in shock as the assailants arrived in two SUVs and opened attack on Aman Malik, purportedly to avenge an assault ahead of the Panjab University polls in September last year. They also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

According to police, Malik, an active member of Sanatan Dharam College Union, along with his accomplices, had attacked members of the National Students Union of India in Sector 49 back then. An FIR was also lodged against them.

On Tuesday, police identified three of the assailants as former students of the college — Saurabh Sharma, Tushar Mehra and Manpreet, besides two outsiders — Harinder Singh and Harpreet Singh.

Sector 34 police booked them, along with more unidentified accused, under Sections 147, 148 (both rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

“They had come to avenge the attack on them last year. Raids are underway to arrest them,” said inspector Baldev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 34 police station.

