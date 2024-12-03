Chandigarh: Teachers’ strike at homoeopathic hospital enters Day 6

The pen-down strike by the faculty of Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, continued for the sixth day as staff protested against the alleged fraudulent seniority list submitted by the college authority with Panjab University (PU). The faculty expressed strong resentment over the hospital administration’s apathy and lack of effort to resolve the issue. The protesting teachers of Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh, were shocked to discover that the faculty attendance register had reportedly been tampered with in order to align with the disputed seniority list, effective from December 2024. (HT Photo)

The seniority list is prepared and approved by the governing body of the institute and further sent to PU. This time too the list was to be sent for appointment of the officiating charge of college principal, but faculty alleged that seniority was ignored and a “misleading” list was submitted, giving the charge in an unjust manner.

The post was left vacant in June 2024 after the then principal got involved in a court case. In a controversial move, the college administration reportedly invited external doctors to conduct lectures, violating existing rules and regulations. This decision has further fuelled the unrest among faculty.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Gill, joint secretary of Homoeopathic Medical College Teachers Association, said, “As many as 17 regular faculty members went on a pen-down strike. With no teachers available, the college announced holidays for students for a few days and on December 2, the college called some retired and outside teachers to conduct lectures and complete the syllabus.”

The protesting teachers were also shocked to discover that the faculty attendance register had reportedly been tampered with in order to align with the disputed seniority list, effective from December 2024.

The faculty remains adamant about continuing the non-violent protest until their concerns are addressed, urging administration to take immediate action.