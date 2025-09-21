Chandigarh: Tech professionals on tenterhooks as US hikes H-1B visa fee to $100k

The US decision to impose a massive $100,000 annual fee on the H-1B visa is poised to make it significantly more difficult for tech and other highly skilled professionals to work in the country. Out of all tech professions, computer science engineers would be the most affected. (HT File Photo)

This significant change to a programme long seen as a “golden ticket” for skilled workers from India is expected to cause a sharp decline in the number of IT professionals moving to the USA, with academicians in this region predicting major impacts on both companies and individuals.

The H-1B visa programme, introduced in the 1990s, allows companies in the US to hire foreign nationals for occupational posts that require high skills or a degree equivalent to a bachelor’s. Changes in this programme are expected to have a negative impact on India, especially on the IT and fintech industries, as these sectors have been largely exposed to the American market. Out of all tech professions, computer science engineers would be the most affected.

“H-1B visa has been a bread and butter for many IT professionals,” said Dr Rohit Sharma, dean of international relations at IIT Ropar.

“Though it is not going to impact employment, indirect impacts will be visible. Employers would be discouraged from keeping foreign nationals in the USA when they’ll be made to pay an extra amount in addition to employees’ salaries,” he added.

Dr Anupama Sharma, chairperson of Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, echoed similar concerns. “Companies like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and many other consultancy companies have been sending a good number of IT professionals to the USA. Placement of students is not going to get impacted much, but entry to the USA will be difficult,” she said.

A PEC graduate employed at Samsung in Noida noted the prominent impact on US-based tech giants.

“The issue of the H-1B visa is more prominent in USA-based companies as a large number of their workforce is H-1B visa holders,” he said.

He described the situation as “worrisome” among H-1B visa holders since the announcement, with reports surfacing of Microsoft and Meta issuing emails to their employees abroad to come to the USA before September 21, is creating more tension among those in the process of getting the visa.

While the short-term outlook for Indian tech professionals appears challenging, Dr Rohit Sharma believes this can turn into a great opportunity for India in the long term.

He stated that after training highly skilled students, India has been losing most of its brightest minds to other economies. With the door to the USA becoming more restrictive, he suggested that if the opportunity is utilised with good policies and a strong ecosystem, the talent can be put to use for India’s economic growth.