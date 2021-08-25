Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house
Owner said that one gold necklace, one mangalsutra, six gold rings, one nathni tikka, three silver ring bracelets, seven anklets, one silver coin, one laptop and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 cash were missing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Owner said that one gold necklace, one mangalsutra, six gold rings, one nathni tikka, three silver ring bracelets, seven anklets, one silver coin, one laptop and 50,000 cash were missing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 22 and decamped with 50,000 cash along with jewellery, the Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 22 and decamped with 50,000 cash along with jewellery, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, house owner Raj Kumar, who works as a driver with Haryana secretariat, told the police that he had gone to Delhi on August 20. Upon returning, he had found the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked. He said that one gold necklace, one mangalsutra, six gold rings, one nathni tikka, three silver ring bracelets, seven anklets, one silver coin, one laptop and 50,000 cash were missing.

A case under Sections 380 (house theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.