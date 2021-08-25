Chandigarh: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 22 and decamped with ₹50,000 cash along with jewellery, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, house owner Raj Kumar, who works as a driver with Haryana secretariat, told the police that he had gone to Delhi on August 20. Upon returning, he had found the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked. He said that one gold necklace, one mangalsutra, six gold rings, one nathni tikka, three silver ring bracelets, seven anklets, one silver coin, one laptop and ₹50,000 cash were missing.

A case under Sections 380 (house theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.