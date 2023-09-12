Chandigarh: Third counselling for Class 11 to begin today

The third counselling for Class 11 admissions in UT government schools is set to begin from Tuesday. This comes after the UT education department had earlier said that there will not be a need for a third counselling this year. There are 1,583 seats up for grabs in the third counselling, including 113 in medical, 459 in non-medical, 244 in commerce, 372 in humanities and 395 in skill courses across government schools in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The candidates who had previously applied and did not get a seat can apply from September 12 to 17. The school allocation list will be released on September 22. No new applications or migration cases will be considered in this round. There are 1,583 seats up for grabs in the third counselling, including 113 in medical, 459 in non-medical, 244 in commerce, 372 in humanities and 395 in skill courses.

Officials said that school-wise list of vacant seats will be uploaded on the education department’s website soon. At the start of second counselling, there were 2,415 seats in the fray.

In previous years, the compartment the second round of counselling was conducted before the release of compartment exam results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The provisionally admitted students who could not clear the exams would vacate their seats and the need for a third counselling would arise. This year, however, the second counselling was conducted after the release of these results.

Out of the 13,875 seats available this year, 85% have been reserved for students who passed from government schools of Chandigarh for the first time. The matter is sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court.