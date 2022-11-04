Chandigarh: Tourist guide assaulted by taxi drivers for poaching customers

A group of taxi drivers allegedly assaulted a tourist guide for poaching their customers at the Sector-43 ISBT, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rupinder, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that he worked as a tourist guide. On October 26, after he approached a tourist who had arrived at the bus stand from Manali, some taxi drivers objected to it and threatened him of dire consequences.

Three days later, on October 29, three of the taxi drivers, Karan Walia, Suraj and Vikas, attacked him with wooden sticks in the parking area behind the ISBT, leaving him injured, Rupinder alleged. He said the accused operate Mahakal Taxi Stand at the ISBT and in Kajehri village.

On his complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Further investigation is underway.