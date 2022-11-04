Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tourist guide assaulted by taxi drivers for poaching customers

Chandigarh: Tourist guide assaulted by taxi drivers for poaching customers

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:37 AM IST

The tourist guide told the Chandigarh Police that the taxi drivers had objected to him approaching a tourist who had arrived at the Sector-43 ISBT, where the taxi drivers operated a stand

Chandigarh Police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A group of taxi drivers allegedly assaulted a tourist guide for poaching their customers at the Sector-43 ISBT, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rupinder, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that he worked as a tourist guide. On October 26, after he approached a tourist who had arrived at the bus stand from Manali, some taxi drivers objected to it and threatened him of dire consequences.

Three days later, on October 29, three of the taxi drivers, Karan Walia, Suraj and Vikas, attacked him with wooden sticks in the parking area behind the ISBT, leaving him injured, Rupinder alleged. He said the accused operate Mahakal Taxi Stand at the ISBT and in Kajehri village.

On his complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out