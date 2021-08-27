Chandigarh: Trader on bike loses 1.25 lakh to snatchers

A Panchkula man allegedly lost ₹1.25 lakh to two bike-borne men near the Fun Republic light point in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Victim Kapil Kumar Manchanda, 42, who has a shop in Manimajra NAC, was returning home on a bike when the alleged incident took place.

Manchanda, who resides in Sector 17, Panchkula, told police that he was carrying the day’s earnings in a bag. All of a sudden, he lost balance as the miscreants allegedly stuck a stick or a rope in his bike tyre. He hit a tree on the roadside and fell on the ground, he said.

Before he could realise what had happened, the duo allegedly drove away with his cash bag and mobile phone. He said both men wearing masks and helmets.

Police were verifying the complaint. No case had been registered till the filing of this report around midnight.