Chandigarh: UT administrator Kataria reviews civic amenities across city

Punjab governor and administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Saturday undertook a series of surprise visits across the city to review healthcare facilities, sanitation arrangements, and public welfare infrastructure. Kataria inspects the Gaushala in Makhan Majra, reviewing the upkeep measures taken by the administration following his previous visit. (HT Photo)

The administrator visited Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (UAAM) health centres in Sector 25, Dadumajra, EWS Maloya, and Raipur Kalan, besides inspecting the Dadumajra dumping ground. Expressing concern over sanitation and medical services, he directed the concerned UT administration officers to ensure proper treatment facilities, regular cleanliness, and the availability of essential services at all health centres, particularly those catering to economically weaker sections.

During his inspection of the Dadumajra dumping ground, Kataria issued clear instructions to expedite the site’s clearance and strictly ensure that no fresh waste is dumped there. He emphasised adopting scientific waste management practices, ensuring timely segregation, and strengthening monitoring mechanisms to safeguard public health and the environment. Earlier, the administrator visited the Dr Harshvardhan Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital in Sector 25, where he interacted with doctors and directed the vice chancellor, Panjab University, and the medical staff to focus on both treatment and preventive healthcare through sustained grassroots awareness drives.

Kataria also inspected the Gaushala in Makhan Majra, reviewing the upkeep measures taken by the administration following his previous visit. He mandated regular veterinary care, adequate fodder supply, cleanliness, and humane management of cattle shelters. After completing the inspections, he held a review meeting with the commissioner, MC Chandigarh, Amit Kumar, and deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav. He instructed them to ensure city-wide cleanliness, improved primary healthcare outreach, better waste management, and responsive civic services, with a special focus on areas inhabited by the urban poor.