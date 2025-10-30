Chandigarh: Year on, still no news of Panjab University senate polls

A year after the Panjab University (PU) senate completed its four-year term on October 31, 2024, the university continues to function without its top decision-making body, with still no clarity on when the elections will be held.

The senate, which serves as the university’s highest governing body, is responsible for approving budgets, framing statutes, electing key committees and ensuring that academic and administrative decisions reflect a collective mandate. In its absence, the key powers have been temporarily delegated to the vice-chancellor and other officials.

As per university rules, elections can be held only after final approval from the Vice-President of India who serves as the university’s chancellor. However, despite preparing and submitting a tentative election schedule to the chancellor’s office on at least four occasions over the past year, no approval was granted, officials confirmed.

Even after the appointment of the new Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan on September 12, 2025, there has been no update from his office regarding the election schedule.

The delay in holding elections has sparked protests, legal petitions and even political uproar, with leaders from various parties backing students’ and senators’ demand for polls.

Former senator IS Sidhu said, “Our group of ex-senators and officials will be requesting the new Vice-President to notify the elections. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll follow the path of agitation- though we’re still to decide the exact mode.”

Another former senator and petitioner, Jagwant Singh, who filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in May 2024, said the university has been left without representation for too long.

“The senate gives representation to all stakeholders and ensures democratic governance. Without it, the university has been suffering,” he said.

Singh added that his petition has already faced procedural delays. “Two of my hearings were postponed without any proceedings and the next one has now been listed for December 7,” he said.

He also pointed out the academic fallout of the prolonged delay, adding, “Because of the absence of the senate, PU saw poor academic results after the implementation of the National Education Policy; there’s no formal channel for stakeholder feedback.”

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) president AS Naura said while teachers’ concerns are being addressed by the university administration, the senate remains essential to PU’s governance.

“As far as the teachers’ association goes, our issues have been looked after well by the administration. However, the senate is a non-negotiable constitutional necessity for the university and we’re counting on the new chancellor to act on the issue as quickly as possible,” he said.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said she met the new chancellor, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, a few weeks ago and briefed him on the matter. “We have not received any new instructions from his office regarding the senate so far,” she said.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan had informed the university that he would not be able to attend the alumni event this week — an occasion traditionally attended by the chancellor, but had encouraged the administration to proceed with it.

However, the VC has announced that Radhakrishnan will make his first official visit to the university on December 13, to attend PU’s 73rd annual convocation.