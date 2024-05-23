Channi, Balkour address poll rallies in Jalandhar, corner state govt over ‘law and order’

Congress candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with Balkour Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, addressed poll rallies in Jalandhar’s Shahkot on Wednesday. Congress candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with Balkour Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, addressed poll rallies in Jalandhar’s Shahkot on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Balkour Singh claimed that the AAP government has completely failed to maintain law and order as gangsters are calling the shots in Punjab.

“Two years on, the state government has not arrested key conspirators behind his killing and failed to book those who leaked information pertaining to clipping of my son’s security,” Balkour said.

He added that the state government has already admitted in the Supreme Court that removing security cover of his son had led to the killing of the singer.

Meanwhile, former CM Channi alleged that the poor law and order situation could be gauged from the fact that from shopkeepers to industrialists, all were receiving extortion calls from gangsters and the state government is tightlipped on these issues.

“Even I received extortion call of ₹2 crore from gangsters, but no investigation was carried out in this case,” Channi said.