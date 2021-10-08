Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi gives charge of district-level committees to ministers
Channi gives charge of district-level committees to ministers

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given charge of district-level committees to his deputies and other members of the cabinet to take stock of development works and listen to public grievances
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given charge of district-level committees to his deputies and other members of the cabinet to take stock of development works and listen to public grievances. While six ministers have been allocated two districts each, 10 were allocated one each. The ministers have been asked to hold regular meetings.

However, Razia Sultana, who resigned from the cabinet in support of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has not been assigned any district.

