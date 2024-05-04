Channi meets AAP RS member Seechewal

Congress candidate from Jalandhar ex-chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met AAP Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday. Seechewal said he handed over a list of issues related to the environment to Channi, and in the coming days, he will approach other candidates also so that environmental issues are included in their respective agendas as well (HT Photo)

Both the leaders termed the meeting as apolitical and said that discussion was held on key environmental issues facing the state and the need for prioritising them.

Seechewal said his aim is that all the candidates in the poll fray in Punjab must be aware of the environmental issues in the state, and whoever is elected must raise those in the Parliament so that concrete policies can be made to address them.

Channi said Seechewal has done tremendous work for the environment. “The list of environmental issues handed to me will included in my agenda so that required action can be taken,” he said.