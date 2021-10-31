Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi, Sidhu owe explanation to Sikhs on Tytler’s appointment: BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also lodged a strong protest over the issue
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.
By HT Correspondent

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress’ state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify if they have endorsed naming 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress’ new executive committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also lodged a strong protest over the issue.

He said Sidhu had himself confessed that he barely escaped the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and now he feels proud of being a leader of the Congress, Chugh said.

He said all Sikh leaders, including Channi and Sidhu, owe an explanation to the people of Punjab for being part of the Congress, which had brought about heinous cases of murder and killings against the Sikhs in 1984.

It’s like rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: SGPC

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur strongly condemned to the appointment of Tytler, saying it has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. “Giving political positions time and again to the main accused of killing thousands of innocent Sikhs in November 1984 is direct support to the murderers by the Congress. It’s like rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs on the anniversary genocide,” she said.

‘Why didn’t Sidhu object to Tytler’s appointment’

Faridkot: Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana on Saturday asked state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu why he had not objected to the appointment of 1984 riots accused Tytler’s appointment to the Congress panel. Romana also asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to clarify his stand on the issue.

