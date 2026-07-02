Chanot villagers to intensify stir from July 3

After failing to secure a T-connection for drinking water from the Bhakra pipeline during the last 47 days of protest, residents of Chanot village in Hansi district on Wednesday announced to intensify their protest starting July 3. The villagers have called upon khap panchayats, farmers’ organisations and social groups across Haryana to submit memorandums to district administrations in support of their demand. (HT File)

The 11 members dharna committee said that a series of district-wide demonstrations, a tractor march, a human chain, and a road blockade will be launched to press the authorities to accept their long-pending demand.

The villagers have called upon khap panchayats, farmers’ organisations and social groups across Haryana to submit memorandums to district administrations in support of their demand.

As part of their intensified agitation, the protesters will organise a tractor march in Chanot village on July 4 to demonstrate solidarity and mobilise public support. They also plan to form a human chain from the dharna site to the village waterworks, symbolising their demand for access to drinking water.

Further, the committee has announced a two-hour blockade of the Hansi road on July 6 from 1 pm to 3 pm, warning that the agitation would be expanded further if the government continues to ignore the issue.

The protesters have also demanded that the authorities restore 30 social media accounts and individual accounts that they allege were recently blocked for sharing updates about the agitation.

The agitation began on May 16, with villagers demanding a T-connection from the 900-mm Bhakra drinking water pipeline that passes through Chanot village. The pipeline, being laid under the AMRUT scheme, is designed to carry drinking water from Rajli Head to Hansi town to meet the needs of urban areas.