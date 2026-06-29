Chaos at Mohali gurdwara

A man lunged toward a Nihang during a welcome ceremony at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana on Sunday, triggering a brief commotion inside the gurdwara premises. People overpowered the man before he could reach the Nihang. According to the police, no FIR was registered but necessary action would be taken once someone comes up with a formal complaint. (HT File)

The ceremony was organised to welcome four Nihangs who got bail after the Karnaprayag case in Uttarakhand. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimrat Singh said police had received information about the commotion, following a team from Sohana police station was sent to the gurdwara. He said the situation was peaceful and officials were in touch with the gurdwara management.

According to the police, no FIR was registered but necessary action would be taken once someone comes up with a formal complaint.

The Karnaprayag incident took place on June 16, when a clash broke out between Nihangs and local residents over a parking dispute, following which the four Nihangs were arrested. The arrests prompted protests by Nihang groups. Some of them had announced a march from Punjab to Uttarakhand. Himachal Police had stopped them at Paonta Sahib. Later, the Nihangs got bail.