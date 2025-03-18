Chaos in Haryana assembly as BJP, Congress spar over job irregularities

The Haryana assembly witnessed stormy proceedings on Tuesday as the opposition Congress and ruling BJP MLAs locked horns over alleged irregularities in government job recruitments during the tenure of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The opposition Congress and ruling BJP MLAs locked horns over alleged irregularities in government job recruitments during the tenure of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (extreme left), seen here during the assembly session in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The uproar began after BJP MLA Om Parkash Yadav raised the issue during Zero Hour, citing a recent Punjab and Haryana high court verdict that questioned a 2008 recruitment process. Yadav alleged that under the Hooda-led Congress government, a topper was unfairly denied a job, which was instead given to another candidate.

No sooner had Yadav made the allegation than Congress MLAs challenged the claim. Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda also weighed in on the matter, while chief minister Nayab Singh Saini backed Yadav’s assertion. Saini accused the Congress of manipulating merit lists and claimed that the party had made election promises of “50 votes for one job”.

The debate escalated when senior BJP leader Anil Vij took jabs at Hooda, who was absent from the House. His remarks triggered a furious reaction from Congress MLAs, prompting Speaker Harvinder Singh Kalyan to order that Vij’s comments about Hooda be expunged from official records.

As tension boiled over, Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian hit back at the BJP, prompting party legislators to storm to the Well of the House, raising slogans and disrupting proceedings.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs and ministers accused the previous Congress government of nepotism, alleging that jobs were doled out to relatives of ministers and MLAs.

“The high court verdict is linked to the future of our youth. During assembly elections, the Congress tried to mislead youth asking them to get jobs in lieu of votes. The Congress when in power had denied jobs to meritorious youth. This is a matter of concern,” Saini said.

With the House in chaos, Congress members eventually staged a walkout. Speaker Kalyan repeatedly urged members to maintain decorum and warned against naming individuals who were not present in the House. He also cautioned Kadian against challenging the authority of the Chair.

“I am giving importance to your seniority. Go back to your seat, or I will have to name you. If you wish to remain in the House, maintain decorum,” the Speaker warned Kadian, adding, “Please don’t cross the limits.”

Despite repeated appeals, the ruckus continued for over 20 minutes.