Chaos in House as AAP, Cong spar over Khaira’s remarks on women

The Punjab assembly was adjourned for 20 minutes on Wednesday following a stormy face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress legislators over Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s presence in the House. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, along with Sukhpal Singh Khaira and other Congress MLAs, raising slogans against the government at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Khaira has been in the AAP’s crosshairs for his alleged comments on social media about women celebrating the ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance announced by the AAP government in its fifth and final budget. The vidhan sabha on Tuesday had also passed a resolution condemning Khaira’s remarks.

Soon after the question hour ended, unruly scenes unfolded in the House after finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema raised the issue of Khaira’s alleged comment, objecting to his presence in the assembly and sought an apology.

The situation turned chaotic as AAP’s women MLAs, joined by other party members, rushed to the well of the House, raising slogans against Khaira and stalling the proceedings. Insisting that Khaira had no moral right to sit in the assembly, the AAP MLAs urged speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to expel the Bholath legislator.

Cheema said Khaira has not only insulted women but also called him a ‘Bandhua Majdoor’ (bonded labourer) in a different post, and if he doesn’t tender an unconditional apology, his membership should be cancelled. Meanwhile, women members of AAP, led by MLA Sarabjeet Kaur Manuke, also rushed to the well of the House demanding that Khaira be expelled from the assembly.

As tempers flared, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that Khaira be allowed to give a statement on the allegations, besides demanding a condemnation motion against CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Yesterday, a condemnation motion was passed against Khaira without listening to his side on the issue. If that is the case, I also move a similar motion to condemn the speech of the chief minister in which he used derogatory and objectionable words while describing his student-age stories in the college,” Bajwa said. The speaker, giving his ruling, said that Khaira can proceed only if he tenders an unconditional apology.

With Khaira standing by his statement, another bout of heated exchanges broke out with AAP women MLAs entering the well of the House, raising slogans against the Bholath legislator.

At this stage, the Congress MLAs also rushed to the well of the House, demanding that Khaira be allowed to speak. As the shouting match between both sides intensified in the well, the speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes. The Congress later walked out of the House.

Terming the walkout as support for Khaira, minister Aman Arora said that this showed that the entire Congress was backing the objectionable views of its MLA.

The ruckus then spilled on to assembly premises.

When Bajwa and other Congress MLAs were addressing the media outside the House, AAP women MLAs came out and started raising slogans against Khaira.

Khaira alleged that despite him being present in the vidhan sabha, he was not allowed to speak or present his side against the vicious & malicious campaign orchestrated against him by Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.

“The worst role was that of a coward and partisan speaker who disallowed the resolution brought by the leader of opposition against the CM for humiliating womenfolk on International Women’s Day. Why such double standards?” Khaira questioned.